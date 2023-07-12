Kentucky Bike Rally underway

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) -Bikers made their way to the Union County Fairgrounds for The Kentucky Bike Rally.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday for those wanting to get a good spot at the camp grounds.

Vendors were also setting up getting ready for the busy weekend.

[Previous: Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally officially returns]

One biker says he’s most excited for the motorcycle games and just hanging out with other bikers.

”We rally all across the country, and we haven’t hit this one yet. So me and my buddies, we ride every year together, go hit rallies and that brought us here this year,” said Ray Huffine.

The bike rally goes until Sunday and will include live bands, tattoo contests, and shows.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate. You must be at least 21 years old.

