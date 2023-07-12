KDE gives update on teaching certification requirement

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education is updating how you can become a certified teacher thanks to new legislation.

Currently the state has nine statutory alternative routes to teacher certification.

Option 9 is the newest alternative route to certification thanks to the passage of House Bill 2-77. It allows a person to complete a bachelor’s degree and initial teacher certification in three years while working in a non-teaching position in a school district.

Senate Bill 49 extends the temporary certification period for the Option 6 and Option 7 programs. Option 6 is a university-based alternative route and Option 7 is an institute alternative route.

The recent legislative changes allow up to four renewals of the temporary certificate for most programs.

