EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening at the end of July, KK’s Hair Today will be hosting a back to school haircut event.

The free haircut event will be July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is for students heading into grades K through 12.

Haircuts will be completely free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.