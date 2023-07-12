Birthday Club
Junior Achievement of West Kentucky and the HL Neblett Center partner up for children’s program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Junior Achievement of West Kentucky and the H-L Neblett Center are partnering up.

On Wednesday, students ages 9 through 12 will participate in a program called ‘Biz Kids’ where they’ll learn about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and what it takes to run their own business.

Officials say they’ll top the day off with a trip to Tropical Smooth Café to see the concepts in action.

On Thursday, students will create a prototype from everyday items and then pitch it to investors.

Awards will be given out to the one that raises the most money as well as a people’s choice.

