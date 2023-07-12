Birthday Club
Job fair held in Henderson

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Development held a job fair Wednesday aimed at filling hundreds of openings.

Employers from over 20 different companies were on hand to talk to job seekers.

Some companies in attendance included Pratt Paper and the Henderson Police Department.

Organizers say there’s a great need to fill jobs in the county.

“A good portion of the employers in Henderson do have open positions. It ranges from entry level, to experience or education, or very skilled,” said Director of Workforce Development Whitney Risley.

If you couldn’t make it to event, click here for the job openings.

