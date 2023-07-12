Birthday Club
Isolated P.M. Storms

5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 90s behind southerly winds. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late as lows drop into the upper 60s.  There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from late tonight through Thursday. The primary concerns are large hail, damaging winds, and excessive rainfall.

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning then becoming partly sunny. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. The heat index will surge into the upper 90s. Thursday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early as lows drop to 70-degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s to 90 are behind southerly winds. The afternoon heat index will settle in the mid to upper 90s.

