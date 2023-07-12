Hot, humid with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and a bit more humid on Wednesday as highs climbed to near 90 across the Tri-State. The Thursday to Sunday pattern will be very warm and humid with daily highs near 90 and lows in the 70s. Several lines and complexes of thunderstorms will develop across the midwest and track across at least part of the Tri-State each day. This type of scenario is very hard to predict with any precision, since the storms form on their own and organize and move along boundaries left by previous storms. We will monitor activity to our north and west for clues about when the most likely times will be for storms in the Tri-State. Given the large amount of tropical moisture available, some storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall. Stronger storms will pose a damaging wind threat.

