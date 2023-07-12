Birthday Club
HMP&L schedule power outage for powerline maintenance

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power & Light scheduled a power outage Wednesday for the Balmoral Acres subdivision.

The outage is scheduled for 10 a.m. and if weather permits, HMP&L officials says the outage will only last an hour.

Crews say they will perform powerline maintenance during the outage.

Bruce Farris says he’s lived in the neighborhood for 47 years. Farris says the power outages don’t occur often, and he’s pleased with their electrical services.

“We’re living in an area that has, for the last 30 years has had a lot of growth in Balmoral Acres and there’s more growth behind us,” said Farris. “But anytime that we’ve had an outage we’ve gotten plenty of notice in advance.”

Dwight Langley says he lived in the community for the past 40-plus years also, and worked for HMP&L many years.

“As a resident, I never had my lights out very long, that’s even before I worked for the power company,” said Langley. “They always are quick and if they can’t be they come by and tell you. And so they do very good customer service.”

The outage excludes the east side of Huntspoint Drive, Glengary Way, and Glenshiel Way.

HMP&L news release stated the following:

“HMP&L appreciates our customers’ patience as we strive to maintain and improve the reliability of their electric service.”

If you have any questions about the scheduled power outage, Henderson Municipal Power & Light asks that you contact them directly.

