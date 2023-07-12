Henderson’s Assistant City Manager terminated

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City officials have terminated Assistant City Manager, Heath Cox.

This came the same day that Henderson Police Officer Cameron Shelton was fired.

City leaders held an executive session during a meeting Tuesday night that was closed to the public.

They returned with a mutual agreement decision for employee separation between Cox and the city.

Before Assistant Manager, Cox held the position of Police Chief for the City of Henderson.

We’re told more details about the decision to terminate will be announced at the July 25 commissioners meeting.

