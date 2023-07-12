Henderson eatery officially closing Sunday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Henderson took to social media on Wednesday to announce the sad news of their upcoming closure.

According to a Facebook post, Henderson Juice Co. & Kitchen is set to close Sunday.

Officials say they heavily rely on community support, and unfortunately it has been hard for the restaurant to sustain over the last few months.

They are looking for community members to support their business over the next few days as they prepare to officially close up shop.

The post shows the business will be open for the remainder of the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juices by the cup, frozen smoothies, breakfast options, lunch menu, t-shirts, chocolate chip cookies, macarons, peach overnight oats, and energy bites will all be available.

