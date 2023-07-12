Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson eatery officially closing Sunday

(mgn)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Henderson took to social media on Wednesday to announce the sad news of their upcoming closure.

According to a Facebook post, Henderson Juice Co. & Kitchen is set to close Sunday.

Officials say they heavily rely on community support, and unfortunately it has been hard for the restaurant to sustain over the last few months.

They are looking for community members to support their business over the next few days as they prepare to officially close up shop.

The post shows the business will be open for the remainder of the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juices by the cup, frozen smoothies, breakfast options, lunch menu, t-shirts, chocolate chip cookies, macarons, peach overnight oats, and energy bites will all be available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

UE’s longest serving faculty member dies at 83
Funeral plans set for UE’s longest serving faculty member
Duke Energy Foundation gives more than $250k to Ind. hunger relief programs
Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence attending private Evansville event
7/12 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines