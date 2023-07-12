Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Grocery store employee finds wallet with $6,000 in cash, returns it to owner

A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash.

On Friday, Ramey’s Marketplace employee Jennifer Sullivan found the wallet sitting open by the register at the store in Sumrall. She picked it up to see who it belonged to.

“I went around there and turned it around to see the name. When I saw it was a lot of money, I took my hands off,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she immediately found store manager Randy Bounds, and the pair began to think of a way to locate the wallet’s owner.

“We checked Facebook and everything we could,” said Bounds. “Come to find out, it was a man that lives here in Sumrall.”

Sullivan and Bounds also notified Sumrall police, who helped return the wallet to its rightful owner.

The owner’s identity is being kept private, but Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart is praising the employee’s honest actions.

“In all of what’s going on in society, that person could have pocketed that money and not said a thing,” Cowart said. “She could have taken the money out; threw it in the garbage, but she chose to do what was right.”

Sullivan said she was just looking out for others.

“I’m hoping anybody would have done the same thing,” Sullivan said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer
Zachary Carey
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jail until trial, judge rules
The 2023 Gerber Baby is 10-month-old Madison "Maddie" Mendoza from Colorado.
Gerber crowns winner of 2023 Photo Search – meet 10-month-old Maddie Mendoza
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
UE’s longest serving faculty member dies at 83
Funeral plans set for UE’s longest serving faculty member