Gibson Co. Ambulance Service struggles to fill staff openings

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Ambulance Service officials said they are struggling to fill openings at the department as more people leave every month.

Gibson County Ambulance Service Director David Pond said this problem is not unique to the county.

Pond said low pay has led to shortages of EMTs and paramedics across the country in the last few years.

However, the department in Gibson County has some of the lowest hourly wages of any in the Tri-State according to Pond.

Pond said the hourly wage for paramedics is $18.05 and only $13.50 for EMTs after the probationary period.

County Commissioner Warren Fleetwood said county commissioners have advocated for raises for EMS staff to help make the county’s positions more competitive.

“If you compare us regionally to all the other counties and what they’re paying EMTs and paramedics you will see that we are lacking,” Fleetwood said.

Just this June, Pond said the department has lost three staff members to higher paying departments in the area, with yet another staff member recently handing in his two-week notice.

While Pond said he has managed to fill those positions, he said he is not optimistic the pattern will continue.

“If I had someone else quit, I don’t know if I’ll be able to find that,” Pond said.

With the constant turnover and usual staffing issues such as sick leave and time off, Pond said the department has struggled to properly staff its four ambulances.

“We don’t have much of a backup staff,” Pond said. “It stresses us to be able to be able to keep our trucks manned all the time. Many times, we just don’t have all our trucks manned because we don’t have enough personnel to do it.”

Pond said many days the county can only staff three ambulances with the staff it has, and he said there have been days when the department could manage only two ambulances and an SUV “chase vehicle” manned by only one person.

Aside from lower wages, Pond said another issue within the staff is the lack of morale due to the County Council’s discussion of privatizing the department.

“It’s been one of those things that has really hurt morale because people don’t know if six months from now will have a job or not,” Pond said. “I’m hoping that the powers that be, as far as financial, will recognize this and help us with it.”

