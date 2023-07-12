Funeral plans set for UE’s longest serving faculty member

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s longest serving faculty member, John David Lutz passed away on Sunday at 83-years-old.

Lutz was born in Indianapolis in 1940 and graduated from what was then called Evansville College in 1964 before earning a Master of Arts degree from the University of Denver.

According to a press release, Lutz returned to UE in 1965 as an instructor and technical director, later getting a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Orleans.

Officials say a celebration of John David’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the University of Evansville Neu Chapel.

Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Neu Chapel.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Boonville, IN.

The family invites those attending to join them for a reception in Shanklin Theatre Lobby immediately following the ceremony for food, drinks, and fellowship.

John David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathryn (Baker) Lutz of Evansville, IN; daughter, Jill Ware of Evansville, IN; sons, Jack Lutz (John Phillip) of Thailand, and Jeffrey Lutz of Evansville, IN; sister, Barbara Ellis of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Jordan Ware of Alabama, Cooper Ware of Atlanta, GA, and Blake Ware of Houston, TX; and nieces, Sarah Bone (Danny) of Austin, TX and Jodi Kaupla (Jon) of Bradenton, FL.

John David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Durand.

Organizers say memorial contributions can be made to the University of Evansville’s new John David Lutz Theatre Lab in Evansville, or Omni Hospice.

