Former Vice President Mike Pence attending private Evansville event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Vice President of the United States, as well as Indiana’s 50th’s governor, is scheduled to be in Evansville Wednesday.

The press secretary for Mike Pence tells 14 News he’ll be at a private campaign event.

We’re told he’ll be able to speak with us late in the afternoon on Main Street.

We’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Pence is campaigning for the Republican nomination for President.

He is endorsed by his successor in the Hoosier state, Governor Eric Holcomb.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.