Duke Energy Foundation gives more than $250k to Ind. hunger relief programs

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Duke Energy Foundation says that are awarding more than $250,000 in grants to food pantries and community organizations to feed Hoosier families in need.

Officials say those grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company’s Indiana service territory.

According to a release, of those organizations, Princeton Salvation Army in Gibson County will receive $10,000 of the grant.

The following organizations were also awarded portions of the grant:

Anchor House (Jackson County) – $5,000

Center for Lay Ministries (Clark County) – $6,000

Clay County YMCA (Clay County) – $7,000

Food Finders Food Bank (Benton, Carroll, Cass, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Warren counties) – $29,000

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (Statewide) – $10,000

Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County (Hamilton County) – $10,000

Hendricks County Food Pantry Coalition (Hendricks County) – $5,000

Henry County Community Foundation (Henry County) – $5,000

Hoosier Hills Food Bank (Brown, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange and Owen counties) – $22,000

Hope Center (Fayette County) – $5,000

Hope Southern Indiana (Floyd County) – $6,000

Knox County United Way (Knox County) – $12,000

The Princeton Salvation Army (Gibson County) – $10,000

Putnam County Emergency Food Pantry (Putnam County) – $5,000

The Rescue Mission (Huntington, Kosciusko and Whitley counties) – $5,000

The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana (Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties) – $10,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash counties) – $3,000

Shelby County Boys & Girls Club (Shelby County) – $10,000

South Madison Community Food Pantry (Madison County) – $2,500

United Way of Bartholomew County (Bartholomew County) – $12,000

United Way of Clinton County (Clinton County) – $7,000

West Vigo Community Center (Vigo County) – $5,000

Western Indiana Community Foundation (Vermillion County) – $5,000

Westfield Washington Schools (Hamilton County) – $15,000

YMCA of Morgan County (Morgan County) – $7,000

