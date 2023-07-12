Duke Energy Foundation gives more than $250k to Ind. hunger relief programs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Duke Energy Foundation says that are awarding more than $250,000 in grants to food pantries and community organizations to feed Hoosier families in need.
Officials say those grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company’s Indiana service territory.
According to a release, of those organizations, Princeton Salvation Army in Gibson County will receive $10,000 of the grant.
The following organizations were also awarded portions of the grant:
- Anchor House (Jackson County) – $5,000
- Center for Lay Ministries (Clark County) – $6,000
- Clay County YMCA (Clay County) – $7,000
- Food Finders Food Bank (Benton, Carroll, Cass, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Warren counties) – $29,000
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (Statewide) – $10,000
- Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County (Hamilton County) – $10,000
- Hendricks County Food Pantry Coalition (Hendricks County) – $5,000
- Henry County Community Foundation (Henry County) – $5,000
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank (Brown, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange and Owen counties) – $22,000
- Hope Center (Fayette County) – $5,000
- Hope Southern Indiana (Floyd County) – $6,000
- Knox County United Way (Knox County) – $12,000
- The Princeton Salvation Army (Gibson County) – $10,000
- Putnam County Emergency Food Pantry (Putnam County) – $5,000
- The Rescue Mission (Huntington, Kosciusko and Whitley counties) – $5,000
- The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana (Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties) – $10,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash counties) – $3,000
- Shelby County Boys & Girls Club (Shelby County) – $10,000
- South Madison Community Food Pantry (Madison County) – $2,500
- United Way of Bartholomew County (Bartholomew County) – $12,000
- United Way of Clinton County (Clinton County) – $7,000
- West Vigo Community Center (Vigo County) – $5,000
- Western Indiana Community Foundation (Vermillion County) – $5,000
- Westfield Washington Schools (Hamilton County) – $15,000
- YMCA of Morgan County (Morgan County) – $7,000
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.