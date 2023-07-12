County Commissioners call out Area Planning Commission

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In their meeting on July 11, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners asked their legal team to take a look into the Area Planning Committee, citing concerns over the time it takes for projects to be addressed and to perhaps adjust their agreement.

“There has been some discussion and concern. You heard a little bit in the earlier in the meeting today that we have sent a number of ordinances to the Area Plan Commission which remain on their desk without action,” said County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave in the meeting.

“I haven’t got the exact numbers, but of say 10, let’s say three or four have not come back to us yet,” explains Commissioner Justin Elpers in regard to ordinances that the commission says have been unaddressed, “again, that’s just a hypothetical, so my question would be, what’s the hold-up?”

Elpers was joined by fellow County Commissioners on Tuesday night as they posed that question of the Area Planning Commission,

They also noted the APC not responded to the Commission’s request to meet with them.

“With the Commissioners being the policy-makers, if we make any change to code regulation, that has to go back to Area Plan, and they got 60 days to look at that and then bring it back to us for a final vote,” explains Elpers.

With Elpers noting that there’s money on the line for developers, contractors, and property owners while a proposal is on the APC’s desk, the Commissioners took action.

In a recording from the meeting, Elpers can be heard saying, “Legal is going to look into what they’ve been sitting on. I think we need to be getting things done in a timely manner here in local government so members of commerce can move quickly and be productive.”

With that statement and subsequent vote on the motion, they effectively opened up the door for their legal team to look into the APC’s department to not only see what their practices look like, but to offer up suggestions with how they should move forward.

Included in the Commission’s wishes was seeing if they need to consider changes to their overall agreement.

For Elpers, he says it’s not about taking a dig at the APC, and it’s not that they’re looking for a way to nullify their agreement.

Instead, he says he’s hoping to make things smoother for everybody they represent.

“I think about the commercial, it’s the Staples commercial,” says Elpers, “the ‘easy’ button, ‘that was easy.’ I want business owners, property owners, and whoever is working with APC, I want to hear more of those stories. ‘That was easy,’ not the opposite.”

14 News reached out to the Area Planning Commission multiple times, inlcuding going into their office, but was told nobody was available for comment.

