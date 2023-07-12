Birthday Club
Community Paramedic program begins Monday in Posey Co.

Paramedic program starts Monday in Posey Co.
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mount Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - A new paramedic program will begin serving people in Posey county beginning Monday.

Officials say it’s aimed at cutting down on trips to the hospital and providing in home care for non-emergency calls.

[Previous: Posey County EMS rewarded over $350,000 grant for community paramedic program]

They say a trip to the hospital isn’t needed for all medical situations.

Paramedic Amy Woodley is in charge of the new program.

She says they will also follow up with patients who are released from the hospital.

“It’s really trying keep people at their homes for those non-emergent needs, so we can go into the home and do assessments and follow up with you after you’re discharged from the hospital. We would love to get in there and follow up with you, see what we can do to keep you at home versus calling an ambulance for something you might not need” said Woodley.

This program is fairly new to Indiana.

Scott Township in Vanderburgh County began theirs in January

