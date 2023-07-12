Community members receive free admission to Dubois Co. Bombers game

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In Huntingburg Tuesday, fans of the Dubois County Bombers got to enjoy an evening of free baseball at League Stadium.

Community members Justin and Katelyn Love of Huntingburg Machine Works, Gasser Electric, Love Excavating and CT Repairs purchased all the general admission tickets, making it free admission night for fans.

Those working at the event say fan reaction to finding out it was free was positive.

“Yeah I’ve had, I’ve heard a ton of people walking through the gates, they’re like, oh, this is so cool, it’s my first time here in the stadium,” said league intern, Ezra Miller. “All that good stuff.”

Along with the free seats, fans were treated to another Bombers victory, Dubois County has won its last three games.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.