City hoping to open Madisonville Sports Complex by start of 2024

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton shared an update Wednesday on the progress of the sports complex.

He says if all goes to plan, they hope to open by the first of the year.

Ground was broken on the project in October 2022.

Leaders say it’s more than 15 years in the making.

When completed, the sports complex will hold six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, and eight pickleball courts.

The complex will also have space for an indoor turf field to play football and tee-ball.

