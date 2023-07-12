Birthday Club
CEO Tara Barney retiring from EREP

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney is retiring.

Officials say Barney served seven years as CEO and more than two decades as a chamber executive.

She’s been given several awards through the years, including the 2023 Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, as well as the 2021 Woman of Empowerment Award from the Junior League of Evansville.

Barney says she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family in retirement.

EREP says they’re conducting a nationwide search for Barney’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

