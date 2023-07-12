Birthday Club
‘Bourbon and Blues Car Experience’ coming to Owensboro

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new car show is coming to Owensboro next month.

Its called the Bourbon and Blues Car Experience.

Organizers expect the festival to bring hundreds of street rods, muscle cars, and vintage automobiles from around the country.

The event is happening August 11 - 13.

The car show is scheduled for Saturday at Green River Distilling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

