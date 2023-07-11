Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

7/11 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, Henderson fire crews were called out to an active structure fire off Highway 136 West.

We have new video from the scene.

In Tell City, leaders from across the state came out to honor Sgt. Heather Glenn who was killed in the line of duty.

Her funeral coming as officials in Indianapolis say a sheriff’s deputy was murdered by an inmate.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is laying out plans to roll out Sports Betting across the commonwealth.

Find out how it will impact areas in the Tri-State.

Happening right now, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing for the next two days.

We have a look at some of the biggest deals going on that you don’t want to miss.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

