Traffic Alert: New lane restrictions for US 41 and State Rd. 66 begin Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced changes to lane restrictions for U.S. 41 and State Road 66 as work begins on phase two.

INDOT officials say beginning on or around Wednesday, work will begin on phase two of bridge work on US 41 near Pigeon Creek and Diamond Avenue.

Officials say restrictions will move traffic in the passing lanes while work is done on the driving lanes. They say northbound traffic on US 41 will be restricted to one lane of traffic until just after the overpass.

According to INDOT officials, northbound traffic will have access to the ramp for Diamond Avenue.

Officials say traffic on Diamond Avenue and State Road 66 will also be restricted beginning on or around Thursday. These restrictions will allow crews to begin painting the bridges crossing the roadway.

Restrictions will begin on the north side and continue south.

Work is expected to last through mid-September.

Click here for more information on the lane restrictions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.