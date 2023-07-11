Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tavola dei Nonna reopens at new location

Tavola dei Nonna reopens at new location
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson restaurant has reopened at a new location.

Tavola dei Nonna says they’ve reopened at the former Wolfs Tavern at 31 North Green Street. Their first day back after a temporary closure was today.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD K9 Taro
Dispatchers give emotional ‘End of Watch’ call after EPD K9 Taro dies
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Drunken argument at the bar ends with crash on Highway 41, deputies say
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
Barbershop owner facing drug dealing charges in Evansville
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General
EPD: Woman arrested after shoplifting from Dollar General

Latest News

Monster truck challenge held Monday at Gibson Co. Fair
Monster truck challenge held Monday at Gibson Co. Fair
Cops Cycling for Survivors riding through Princeton
Cops Cycling for Survivors riding through Princeton
Owensboro City officials offer update on Cravens Pool renovations
Owensboro City officials offer update on Cravens Pool renovations
Posey Co. nonprofit helping support survivors of violence receives $55k grant
Posey Co. nonprofit helping support survivors of violence receives $55k grant