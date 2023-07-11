Tavola dei Nonna reopens at new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson restaurant has reopened at a new location.

Tavola dei Nonna says they’ve reopened at the former Wolfs Tavern at 31 North Green Street. Their first day back after a temporary closure was today.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

