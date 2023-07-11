Sunny, Low Humidity

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early then sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees behind southwesterly winds. However, the humidity levels will remain below normal. Tonight, it will mostly clear as lows temps drop into the mid-60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and breezy with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The primary concerns are large hail, damaging winds, and excessive rainfall.

Thursday, occasional showers and thunderstorms during the morning then becoming partly sunny. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

