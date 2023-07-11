Birthday Club
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally officially returns

Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally returning Wednesday
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally is returning for another year.

The 21 and older event will cost you $50 for the whole weekend if you buy on Thursday.

If you want the early bird price for Wednesday, it will cost you $60.

Officials say tickets for the event are still available at the door.

They also say the party begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. when the early bird gates open.

The official rally opens Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.

So, be on alert throughout the next couple days for thousands of motorcycles going through the Tri-State.

