Seton Harvest Farm Camp makes its way to Evansville

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County farm, Seton Harvest, is hosting their first ever farm camp this week for kids.

Doing chores around the farm probably isn’t the first thing some kids want to do on their summer break

These kids six to twelve years old are happily doing so anyway -- most of the time.

Today marked the start of Seton Harvest’s week-long camp where they learn to appreciate nature and are taught the daily routines of a farmer, like feeding the chickens.

“You have to knock on the door first so they know you’re coming,” said one of the campers.

“Kids these days spend a lot of time indoors. Author Richard Lou talks about nature deficit disorder. Getting kids outside, understanding our ecosystems on farms are one of the best ways to offer that to kids,” said Seton Harvest Sustainable Living Manager Amy Rhodes.

They’re learning the life of a farmer isn’t so easy.

Rhodes says not only do the camp get kids out in the fresh air, it teaches them why we all need to know, in some way, how to be a farmer.

“There are those that don’t know carrots come out of the ground, chickens give us eggs, cows give us milk. Being directly connected to their food is important, it encourages healthy eating habits,” said Rhodes.

Even though the farmer life may not be for everyone, these kids are finding plenty of ways to enjoy it.

“Today was really fun so the rest of the week probably is too,” said camper Nolan Kirk.

You can donate money to help sponsor a kid to attend the camp next year on their website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

