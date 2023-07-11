Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Schnucks to host ‘Hydrate Our Heroes’ event

Schnucks to host ‘Hydrate Our Heroes’ event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks stores are hosting a “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive to support area first responders.

The beverage drive starts on Thursday and goes until July 27.

Store officials say those wanting to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

Store officials say they are looking for drinks such as bottled water, sports drinks, energy drinks and sparkling waters.

Officials say every Schnucks store across the Midwest is taking part in the event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Latest News

Last year they went to grand nationals and got an invite to march in the Rose Parade. Now...
Castle High Marching Knights start practice for year with Rose Parade march
Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer
Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer
Officials warn products sold at Dubois Co. stores could be illegal
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.
6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.