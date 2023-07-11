Recognize her? Hopkins Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shoplifting suspect.

Deputies are hoping someone will recognize the woman caught on surveillance at the Walmart in Hanson.

She’s seen walking out with a large television in a cart.

If you have any information please contact Deputy Austin Scott at (270) 821-5661.

Hanson Walmart shoplifting suspect (Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office)

