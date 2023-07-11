Recognize her? Hopkins Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shoplifting suspect.
Deputies are hoping someone will recognize the woman caught on surveillance at the Walmart in Hanson.
She’s seen walking out with a large television in a cart.
If you have any information please contact Deputy Austin Scott at (270) 821-5661.
