Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A rare sighting was captured on camera Monday in Owensboro.

David Ryan sent us video of a white deer that he says was walking through a yard on the east side of town.

It was followed by regular brown deer.

While white deer have been seen in Kentucky before, it’s extremely rare.

Some wildlife experts estimate the chances to be about one in 30,000.

Not all white deer are albino, which means they are totally absent of pigment with pink eyes, nose, and hooves.

A piebald deer can have some to all white hair.

White deer don’t usually live as long as other deer because it’s harder for them to hide from predators.

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro(David Ryan)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Latest News

Hanson Walmart shoplifting suspect
Recognize her? Hopkins Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect
Plan for Evansville riverfront shared, survey available
Public invited to give input on Evansville area riverfront plan
Rare white dear spotted in Daviess Co.
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally returning Wednesday
Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally officially returns