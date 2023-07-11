Birthday Club
Public invited to give input on Evansville area riverfront plan

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District are looking for the community’s input.

According to a release, EREP and EID will host a series of open houses to gather community members’ ideas, knowledge and aspirations for the Ohio riverfront.

They say an online survey is also now open to gather additional information needed for the plan.

That survey will be open until Friday, July 21.

You can find that survey in our previous story below.

The upcoming sessions will be led by the Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan lead consultant Sasaki.

The public input sessions are scheduled for:

  • July 13 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at The Landing located at 111 E. Water St. Suite 107, Mt. Vernon
  • July 13 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Honeymoon Coffee located at 20 W. Water Street, Newburgh
  • July 14 from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at The Pagoda, Riverside at Cherry St., in Downtown Evansville

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

