Powerlines down after crash in Madisonville

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a car crash Tuesday on East Center Street.

They say powerlines were pulled down, and drivers should avoid the area of East Center Street from Daves Street to Park Avenue.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., they said it would be over the next few hours.

Utility crews are on scene for repairs.

Police say there are possible power outages on the east side of Madisonville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

