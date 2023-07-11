Birthday Club
Posey Co. nonprofit helping support survivors of violence receives $55k grant

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Willow Tree of Posey County will be the first safe house for survivors of violence thanks to a $55,000 grant from United Way of Posey County.

Beth Baro is the Director of Willow Tree and says a local homeless shelter donated the property, and grant funding will allow them to expand their “Safe House” space.

“A lot of times for victims they don’t see themselves as having any kind of options and resources,” said Baro. “One of the things that we were lacking was safe housing in the community.”

Baro says Willow Tree of Posey County’s primary goal is to provide shelter and guidance to domestic violence and sexual assault victims. She says the grant will allow them to add an efficiency to the property, so survivors in need of housing will get to choose between a one, two or three-bedroom option.

Executive Director of United Way of Posey County, Keely Winiger says the partnership between the two nonprofits speaks to the United Way’s wider mission, which is “to serve as a backbone for community impact”.

Winiger says the partnership between the two nonprofits will help ensure safety for survivors.

Baro says a few people have already taken advantage of the “Safe House” resource. She says she’s looking forward to serving more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

