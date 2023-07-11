Police departments near and far gather to honor Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor fallen Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn as she was taken to her final resting place.

The processional accompanying Glenn’s casket traveled from the site of her memorial service at Tell City High School to Greenwood Cemetery.

Dozens of different police departments participated in the processional.

Cruisers represented not only local departments such as Evansville, Boonville and Henderson police departments but also departments across the country including New York City, Chicago and Myrtle Beach.

Crowds gathered on Main Street in front of where Glenn’s police cruiser is on display waving American flags and wearing pins with Glenn’s face on them.

Many of those present said they know Sgt. Glenn or her family personally.

Glenn’s cousin, Nancy Hoch says she and Glenn were close as kids.

“We used to play together on the playground. We grew up together. We graduated together,” said Hoch.

Hoch said she wants people to remember Glenn for her kind heart.

“She was somebody if you knew her you loved her. She was just friends with everybody,” Hoch said. “She didn’t care where you came from or who you were.”

Others in attendance said they knew only of her service to the community as a long-time police officer.

Don Corley and his wife Rhonda waited for more than an hour for the processional to arrive even though they said they never met her in life.

Don said they wanted to go to pay respects to the sacrifices made by police officers everywhere.

“They put their life on the line every day they go out. I just want to show them it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Don said.

One woman who attended the memorial, Rita Harper said she was a former classmate and roommate of Glenn’s from their time at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy more than 20 years ago.

Harper said she and Glenn commonly stayed up late at night on the phone catching up.

“She was a gentle sole dedicated and committed to the profession, and she took it seriously,” Harper said.

Sally Jackson, who says she has been a lifelong friend of the Glenn family, said she was still “shocked” over Glenn’s death.

“I couldn’t believe it. You know, in this small-town stuff like that don’t normally happen,” Jackson said.

Jackson also recounted Glenn’s love of animals saying she always had a dog or a cat around.

In tears, Jackson said she felt thankful so many people from the community came out to say their goodbyes.

“It’s good to see how the community has pulled together for her,” Jackson said. “We need to stick together in times like this.”

