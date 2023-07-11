Birthday Club
Owensboro Public Schools unveils new mobile app

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools students, staff and parents now have a new way of staying up-to-date with the school district.

OPS says the brand new app allows users to select their school, check events and receive push notifications.

“It’s everything Owensboro Public Schools, in your pocket,” says a spokesperson describing the app.

According to the school district, the app is available to download on Google Play and the App Store.

