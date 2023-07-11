Owensboro City officials offer update on Cravens Pool renovations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An update has been provided by Owensboro City officials on the renovation status of Cravens Pool.

For the last three summers, Cravens Pool has been off limits to the public as the Owensboro Parks and Rec Department pushed for upgrades.

At the last update, city commissioners committed $750,000 to improving the property.

The renderings are set to be released Tuesday at the Owensboro Work Session.

