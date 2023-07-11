Officials warn products sold at Dubois Co. stores could be illegal

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office has sent letters to several businesses that are believed to be selling Delta 8, Delta 10, and Smokeable Hemp Products.

On January 12, 2023, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office issued an official opinion that Tetrahydrocannabinol Variants and Other Designer Cannabinoid products (which would include Delta 8) do fall under the statutory definition of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Officials say another product some retailers in Dubois County have on their shelves is smokeable hemp, which is also illegal.

They say people have bought these products, thinking they are legal, and now have potential criminal liability.

Law enforcement and medical providers say they are seeing issues with these substances in the community.

The letters sent to retailers warn that continuing to sell the products could result in charges and search warrants.

The prosecutor is warning those retailers to remove those items from shelves.

