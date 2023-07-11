Birthday Club
Monster truck challenge held Monday at Gibson Co. Fair

Monster truck challenge held Monday at Gibson Co. Fair
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair is in full swing this week and the community came out to see one of the main attractions: monster trucks.

Five monster trucks roared around the track to compete in three challenges: wheelie, racing, and freestyle. The winner of the challenges gets bragging rights.

Most of the monster truck drivers are from all across Indiana.

Roger Gauger is from Evansville and he’s driven monster trucks for 32 years. He says he’s glad to be a part of a show he grew up watching.

”It’s an awesome experience just to take part of it, especially this many years we’ve been doing it,” said Gauger. “It’s a great feeling and now, we’re working with a great organization like Bigfoot. We’re really proud and pleased to have that opportunity.”

Gauger won the wheelie and the freestyle competition Monday night.

The Gibson County Fair will host several more events throughout the week, like the Antique Tractor Pull on Wednesday.

