HPD: Working structure fire on Hwy. 136W.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms there is a working structure fire next to the Old Alzey Bottoms store.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 9:43 p.m. in reference to a structure fire at the 8,800 block of Highway 136 West.

Dispatch says a structure next to the Old Alzey Bottoms store was burnt down due to the fire and crews are working to contain it.

Officials say Smithville, Niagara, Cordyn and Henderson City Town Rescue firefighters responded to the scene.

We will update you as this story develops.

