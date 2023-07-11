Heat, humidity and strong storms return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday brought more dry sunshine and highs in the upper 80s with northwesterly winds. The overall pattern will shift on Wednesday with southerly winds pumping Gulf moisture across the Ohio Valley. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the mid 90s with a heat index between 100-105 by afternoon. A series of thunderstorms will roll through the Tri-State from late Wednesday through the weekend. We are on alert for a few severe storms with damaging winds Wednesday night through Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Thunderstorms will be possible Friday and through the weekend. Depending on how the storms evolve, more severe weather will be possible. Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that receive repeat storms.

