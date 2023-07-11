Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fisherman lands North Carolina record for channel catfish

Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a...
Justin Hall of Reidsville, North Carolina, reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local farm pond near his home in Rockingham County, breaking the previous record of 26 pounds caught in the Neuse River in July 2021.(Justin Hall / N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man from North Carolina recently landed the state record for catching the largest channel catfish.

Justin Hall, of Reidsville, has been fishing a farm pond near his home for years but has rarely caught channel catfish from it.

That all changed May 21 when he reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish that broke the previous state record of 26 pounds, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hall’s 13-year-old son caught a channel catfish in May that was estimated at more than 25 pounds. They returned it to the water, unaware of the record.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said in a news release.

A week later, using bread dough as bait, he landed the record-breaker.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said in the release.

The record fish measured 36 ¼ inches long and 24 ⅞ inches in girth.

To qualify for a North Carolina freshwater fish state record, anglers must catch the fish by rod and reel or cane pole.

The fish also must be weighed on a scale certified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and witnessed by at least one person.

It must be identified by a fisheries biologist from the commission, and the fisherman must submit an application with a full, side view photo of the fish for record certification.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Latest News

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday