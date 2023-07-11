Birthday Club
EPD: Woman facing multiple charges after leading officers on brief chase

27-year-old Courtney Hargrove
27-year-old Courtney Hargrove(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who lead police on a chase in Evansville is now facing multiple charges.

According to an affidavit, that chase happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they initially saw the driver speeding on the Lloyd Expressway while they were patrolling in the area.

Police were eventually able to catch up to the driver and begin a traffic stop on Stockwell Road.

A release shows that’s when the driver re-entered traffic on the expressway.

Officers say they chased the driver, and during the chase she ran a red stop light on Burkhardt Road.

Eventually the driver stopped her car near the Covert Avenue exit on southbound I-69, according to police.

Officers then identified the driver as 27-year-old Courtney Hargrove.

Police say while searching Hargrove’s car they found multiple small empty containers of alcoholic drinks and liquor. They also found pills in her purse.

Hargrove was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

  • Reckless driving
  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Operating without ever obtaining license
  • Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment
  • Possession
  • Refusal to submit to breath test
  • Disregard control device
  • Open container violation
