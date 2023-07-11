DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Sheriff’s Office officials say a traffic stop Friday evening led to a man being arrested on multiple drug charges.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop to a blue Pontiac Grand Am at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Newton Street in Jasper.

Officials say police made contact with the driver, later identified as Raymond Petry, who was found to be driving on a suspended licenese.

According to a press release, during a search Petry’s vehicle, police found a black digital scale with a white crystal-like substance on it and a clear plastic bag with several orange bags. They say the bag contained a white crystal-like substance and a glass tube containing a white crystal-like substance.

Officials say located in the clear plastic bag were six orange plastic baggies containing a white crystal-like substance with a total weight of 27.7 grams. The glass tube containing a white crystal-like substance was not weighed due to safety concerns.

Police say Petry was taken into custody and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

Petry is being charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and driving on a suspended license.

DCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop (DCSO)

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TRAFFICKING CHARGE (DCSO)

