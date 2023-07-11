Birthday Club
Cops Cycling for Survivors riding through Princeton

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - This week, Cops Cycling for Survivors is riding back through the Tri-State.

According to their 2023 route, the cops will be going from Jeffersonville to Jasper on Wednesday, then Jasper to Princeton Thursday and from Princeton they’ll head out of the area to Terre Haute on Friday.

It’s an annual ride in honor of fallen law enforcement heroes.

This is the 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors event.

