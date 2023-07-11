Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City Commission has voted to terminate Officer Cameron Shelton from Henderson Police.

A reason for the termination was not given, but we were told it was based on the facts and findings discussed in a closed meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Staton has declined to comment.

We weren’t able to get any other comments at the meeting.

We’ll let you know when we get more information.

