Commission votes to terminate Henderson Police Officer

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017(Henderson Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City Commission has voted to terminate Officer Cameron Shelton from Henderson Police.

A reason for the termination was not given, but we were told it was based on the facts and findings discussed in a closed meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Staton has declined to comment.

We weren’t able to get any other comments at the meeting.

We’ll let you know when we get more information.

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Renderings released for Cravens Pool renovations in Owensboro
Public invited to give input on Evansville area riverfront plan
Traffic Alert: New lane restrictions for US 41 and State Rd. 66 begin Wednesday
Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro