City Swim Meet happening this weekend in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City Swim Meet is set for this weekend, July 15 and 16, at Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Officials say the preliminary races will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the finals at the same time on Sunday.

This year’s City Swim Meet is expected to draw local swimmers, ranging in ages from four to more than 65.

Spectators are encouraged to come out and show their support for their favorite swimmers and neighborhood teams.

Deputy Mayor/Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer will be participating as a swimmer for the Helfrich Hurricanes.

“Competing for the Hurricanes as a kid was such a transformative experience for me,” said Schaefer. “It’s truly special to be back in the water, reliving those memories and representing the team once again. I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible event that brings our community together through the sport of swimming.”

Additional parking will be available at the Bosse Field parking lot.

