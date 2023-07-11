Castle High Marching Knights start practice for year with Rose Parade march

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School’s marching band is in its first week of practice for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the band had a successful year last year, including an invitation to march in the next Rose Parade, and they’re looking to get even better.

It has been hot outside lately, but many have been willing to brave the summer heat, especially those who like their outdoor music paired with a bit of precise, synchronized movements and formations.

It’s been a time of mixed emotions as the Castle High School Marching Knights have started practice once again.

“Yesterday it was really rough,” said senior baritone section leader Abby Clevidence.

“Even though it’s hot, then you’re still with your friends,” said sophomore drum major Sara Kroeger.

The team is hoping to build on the successes of last year. Those included going to Grand Nationals, where they were judged to be one of the twelve best high school marching bands in the country. Despite all that, they’re starting with the basics again this year.

“Now we’re back and trying to dust off the cobwebs and remember what it’s like to move our feet and play our horn,” said Band Director Ethan Wilkinson.

As practice gets underway, not all their achievements are in the past. They also received an invitation to march in the next Rose Parade, something which has given the team more than enough motivation to work hard.

“I have never been to California before and I have never been on a plane before, so going to the Rose Bowl is crazy,” said Clevidence. “I’m so excited.”

The leaders of the band don’t deny how much work it takes to compete at a high level, but they say the kids have stepped up.

“It is a miracle to me,” said Assistant Band Director Grant Winternheimer. “Even though we’re in there every single day, working hard with the kids, it’s still a miracle to me that as many kids are willing to devote as much time and energy as these kids are every single day and especially out in the heat, on the blacktop every single day.”

Despite how hard it is to get into competitive shape, the band members say it also feels good to be back.

“It’s honestly like a second home out there on the field, not gonna lie, so I don’t know, it’s just very comfortable,” said Kroeger.

