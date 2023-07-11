Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boy or girl? Mesker Park penguin chick is a ....

Mesker Park Zoo reveals penguin chick's gender, voting for name underway
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The long wait is finally over.

Mesker Park Zoo has announced the gender of the penguin chick hatched in April.

[Previous: Mesker Park’s penguin chick starts swimming lessons]

Drum roll, please.

It’s a bouncing baby boy!

Now, he needs a name.

The zoo is asking you to vote by clicking “Donate Now” on their website.

You’ll be able to select the name you want to vote for in the drop down menu.

$2.00 equals 1 vote. If you want to send multiple votes for the same name, simply change your donation amount in increments of 2. (Ex. 2 votes is $4.00)

The available names are Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky, and Pickle.

The naming fundraiser will run Tuesday July 11 - Monday July 31 and the name will be announced on Tuesday August 1!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville doctor accused of a hit and run Saturday
Sheriff: Evansville plastic surgeon crashes BMW while drunk driving
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
UPDATE: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Police: Juvenile found dead in private Warrick Co. lake identified
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
Jasper Police asking for help identifying persons of interest
EverQuote
EverQuote laying off 98 people in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville City Swim Meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center
City Swim Meet happening this weekend in Evansville
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Powerlines down after crash in Madisonville
Hanson Walmart shoplifting suspect
Recognize her? Hopkins Co. deputies looking for shoplifting suspect
Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro
Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro