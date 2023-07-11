Boy or girl? Mesker Park penguin chick is a ....

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The long wait is finally over.

Mesker Park Zoo has announced the gender of the penguin chick hatched in April.

[Previous: Mesker Park’s penguin chick starts swimming lessons]

Drum roll, please.

It’s a bouncing baby boy!

Now, he needs a name.

The zoo is asking you to vote by clicking “Donate Now” on their website.

You’ll be able to select the name you want to vote for in the drop down menu.

$2.00 equals 1 vote. If you want to send multiple votes for the same name, simply change your donation amount in increments of 2. (Ex. 2 votes is $4.00)

The available names are Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky, and Pickle.

The naming fundraiser will run Tuesday July 11 - Monday July 31 and the name will be announced on Tuesday August 1!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.