6 weeks later, family still looking for Evansville man who went missing in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s been no word from 38-year-old Zachary Carey since May 30.

Family members say the Evansville man was dropped off at the Lynnville welcome sign. Five days later, his phone was found in the same spot.

They say it’s common for him to go camping in the woods for a few days, but he always comes back home.

Sheriff Wilder says cadaver dogs and a drone were used to look for Carey, but nothing was found.

Six weeks later, the family is still hoping he’ll come home.

Mitch Carter is speaking with Carey’s family Tuesday afternoon.

He’ll have reports on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.