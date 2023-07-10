Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. kicks off USSSA Great Lakes National Softball Championships
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An opening ceremony for the 2023 USSSA Great Lakes National Softball Championships was held Monday in Vanderburgh County.

The ceremony kicked off at 3 p.m. at Garvin Park and Deaconess Aquatic Center. Teams are arriving and celebrating with music, swimming and pin trading.

The tournament begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday at Deaconess Sports Park, Newburgh Girls Softball Complex and Newman Park Complex in Henderson.

Officials say there are 175 teams participating from across the country.

The event is expected to generate more than $2 million in economic impact for Evansville and surrounding areas.

